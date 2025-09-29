Campion Asset Management Has $323,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Campion Asset Management lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $143.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $197.51.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

