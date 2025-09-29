iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Holdings Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 976,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $202.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $204.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

