Invesco LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Invesco LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $588,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 114.5% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $193.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $197.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,735,788.53. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $5,077,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

