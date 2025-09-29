iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.27 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.