Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:AEM opened at $163.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $164.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.