Invesco LLC Has $480,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Invesco LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $264.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average of $257.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

