Invesco LLC Has $9.15 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 3.4% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.9% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

