Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 29,500 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 5,900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 96,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

