SWS Partners Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Capri worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 758.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Capri by 134.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Capri by 139.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI opened at $19.88 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

