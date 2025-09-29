Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Stock Position Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,682 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,606,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,300,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

