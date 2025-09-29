SWS Partners Has $6.67 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.8% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,859,000 after buying an additional 6,364,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,686,000 after buying an additional 2,196,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,517,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,510,000 after buying an additional 1,107,390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after buying an additional 652,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

