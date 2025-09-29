Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys New Position in XTI Aerospace, Inc. $XTIA

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTIA. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in XTI Aerospace by 5,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XTI Aerospace Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of XTIA stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. XTI Aerospace, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace ( NASDAQ:XTIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. XTI Aerospace had a negative net margin of 1,714.04% and a negative return on equity of 655.07%.

XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

