Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Critical Analysis

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Osisko Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.53) -10.61 Osisko Development $3.33 million 137.83 -$63.01 million ($0.82) -4.05

Institutional & Insider Ownership

US Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.6% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of US Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -73.81% -50.64% Osisko Development N/A -20.03% -13.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for US Gold and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Osisko Development 0 0 1 1 3.50

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Given US Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Volatility and Risk

US Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osisko Development beats US Gold on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold



U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Osisko Development



Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

