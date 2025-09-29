Wiki Cat Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.24 Million (WKC)

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Wiki Cat has a total market cap of $100.24 million and $469.99 thousand worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wiki Cat has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wiki Cat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wiki Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,733.70 or 0.99638889 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,791.04 or 0.98823752 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wiki Cat Profile

Wiki Cat launched on March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 853,278,579,305,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin. Wiki Cat’s official message board is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. The official website for Wiki Cat is wikicatcoin.com. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in.

Buying and Selling Wiki Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 853,278,579,305,012.04682991 with 545,841,869,902,118 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.00000018 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $461,644.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wiki Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wiki Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wiki Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wiki Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.