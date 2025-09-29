MESSIER (M87) Trading Down 14% This Week

MESSIER (M87) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One MESSIER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MESSIER has a total market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $710.76 thousand worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MESSIER has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MESSIER Profile

MESSIER launched on June 4th, 2022. MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. The official website for MESSIER is messier.app. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87. MESSIER’s official message board is medium.com/@messierm87.

Buying and Selling MESSIER

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00002333 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $691,368.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESSIER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESSIER using one of the exchanges listed above.

