Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $273.41 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

