Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,005,000 after purchasing an additional 185,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,890 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,961,000 after purchasing an additional 611,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 237,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,074,120. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $708.84 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $388.37 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $758.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.