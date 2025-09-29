Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 501 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,876,000 after buying an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after buying an additional 150,702 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $152.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $152.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

