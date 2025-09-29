Refined Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Refined Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 11.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,222,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 137,911 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 80,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

