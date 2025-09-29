Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 6.19 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Helios Underwriting had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Helios Underwriting Trading Up 8.8%

LON HUW opened at GBX 222 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.70. Helios Underwriting has a one year low of GBX 180 and a one year high of GBX 279.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.81 million, a PE ratio of 977.97 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helios Underwriting

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 434,552 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 202, for a total value of £877,795.04. Insiders have sold a total of 510,517 shares of company stock valued at $103,732,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Further Reading

