Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,026 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 81.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,742,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after purchasing an additional 149,079 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

