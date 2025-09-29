Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $205.47 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average is $192.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.