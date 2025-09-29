Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $128.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.