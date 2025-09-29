Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,806,000 after acquiring an additional 567,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ADP opened at $291.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

