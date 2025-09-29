Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 717.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:RCL opened at $326.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

