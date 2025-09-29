Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 764,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 705,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 121,919 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT opened at $32.81 on Monday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.