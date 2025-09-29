Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 387 Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 95,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,825,000 after buying an additional 918,263 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 325.1% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

STM opened at $27.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

