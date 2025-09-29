Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the second quarter worth $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth $83,000.
Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance
Shares of KOF opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.68.
Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Coca Cola Femsa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
About Coca Cola Femsa
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
