Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the second quarter worth $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter worth $83,000.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.68.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%.The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Coca Cola Femsa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca Cola Femsa

About Coca Cola Femsa

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.