Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 87,497 Shares of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF $SMLL

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 14.39% of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLL opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Harbor Active Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.16.
Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Profile
