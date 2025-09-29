Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 87,497 Shares of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF $SMLL

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 14.39% of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLL opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Harbor Active Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and a PE ratio of 20.16.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Profile

The Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (SMLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing in small capitalization companies in the US. The fund utilizes proprietary analysis to select firms that demonstrate strong cash flow and competitive advantages SMLL was launched on Aug 28, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

