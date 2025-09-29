Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $120.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.56. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $122.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

