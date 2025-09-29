FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,726.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 463,664 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

