Head-To-Head Survey: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Inspire Medical Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $17.59 million 5.50 -$21.69 million ($0.68) -3.08 Inspire Medical Systems $802.80 million 2.84 $53.51 million $1.73 44.55

Analyst Recommendations

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspire Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 7 7 0 2.50

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.93%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $154.43, indicating a potential upside of 100.37%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -122.10% -40.62% -22.19% Inspire Medical Systems 6.17% 10.38% 8.93%

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats ImmunoPrecise Antibodies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes. The company also offers syngeneic cell line for immunization and screening; and peptide production for subsequent antibody discovery campaign. In addition, it provides B cell select platform which allows for the interrogation of animal antibody repertoire; screening of the immune repertoire of rabbits and chickens and select the desired antibody directly from the B cells; single step hybridoma, a semi-solid media to grow mouse and rat hybridomas; and DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal platform and custom IPA phage display antibody selection. The company also offers phage display, a custom immune libraries from multiple species; and CAR development, an adaptable antibody which allows the inclusion of functional data early in the screening funnel. Further, it provides silico developability, a profiling toolset for antibody lead candidates; and vitro analytical tools for the study of various critical quality attributes. Additionally, the company offers LucinaTech, an antibody humanization to identify essential framework and CDR residues; antibody affinity maturation for therapeutic and diagnostic application; and antibody chimerization for cloning and production of variable antibody domain. It also provides Eurofins preclinical services; hybrid service model, a service model designed to reduce time and risk with custom technologies and applications; and breadth and depth to accelerate assay development, screening cascades, drug candidate validation, and new biotherapeutic concepts. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.