Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $254.83 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average is $234.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

