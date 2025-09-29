ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,141,818.12. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.62%.The company had revenue of $132.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

