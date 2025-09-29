Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Holdings Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $67,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0%
RSP opened at $188.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
