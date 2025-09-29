Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 261,574 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,123,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,657.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,094,000 after buying an additional 77,363 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $118.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

