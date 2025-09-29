Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4%
IGD stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
