Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,020,000 after buying an additional 1,014,305 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 159.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 447,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 274,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BBVA opened at $19.29 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

