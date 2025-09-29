SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Corporation $RYI

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ryerson worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ryerson by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.91 million, a P/E ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Ryerson has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $56,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,995.84. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

