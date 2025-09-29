Viasat Inc. $VSAT Holdings Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 74.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 46.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 233.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Trading Up 0.5%

Viasat stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.26. Viasat Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.