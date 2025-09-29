Whitestone REIT to Issue Oct 25 Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a oct 25 dividend on Thursday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 415.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 128.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $637.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $37.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

