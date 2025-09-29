SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 316 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,224,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,910,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,028,000 after purchasing an additional 321,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,062,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 285,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,839,000 after purchasing an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $50.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.