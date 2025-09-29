Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $1,028,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,460.30. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $188.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average is $161.25. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.54 and a 52-week high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

