SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,750,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 332,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 257,301 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,901.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $45.50 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $868.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $52.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

