GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases New Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $326.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.63 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $2,685,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335.60. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock worth $26,605,621. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

