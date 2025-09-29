Clean Yield Group Has $232,000 Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT opened at $291.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Waters’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

