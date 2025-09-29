Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 6.6%

MOAT stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.07. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.