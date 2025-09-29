iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 120,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.