Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $60.28 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

