Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $25.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

